Building firm pleads guilty over fatal injury

A plea of guilty was entered yesterday on behalf of a construction company in a case where a member of the public was fatally injured at a building site in Bandon more than two years ago.

McCarthy Greenbuild Construction Ltd had the plea entered on their behalf to a charge of exposing a member of the public to risk, contrary to health and safety legislation.

The charge stated that, on September 15, 2015, at the rear of Padraigin’s Pizza on St Patrick’s Quay, Bandon, Co Cork, McCarthy Greenbuild failed to manage and conduct its undertaking in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that in the course of work activities, namely the building of a structure at the rear of this premises, that William O’Driscoll, was not exposed to risks to his safety, health, or welfare and, as a consequence of this failure, a member of the public suffered personal injury and died.

Company accounts will have to be put before the judge as part of the procedure, defence barrister Dermot Sheehan said yesterday.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan put sentencing back until February 19.

Siobhán Lankford, prosecuting, said the State would have to present a victim impact statement on behalf of the deceased on that occasion.

The background circumstances that resulted in the fatality and the prosecution under health and safety legislation will be outlined at the sentencing hearing.