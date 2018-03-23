Brothers awarded €85,000 after wheel came off car

Three young brothers, all of whom were injured when a wheel came off an SUV on a motorway, have been awarded €85,000 damages between them.

Counsel John Nolan told Circuit Court President Raymond Groarke in the Circuit Civil Court that Simon Sweeney was driving his family along the M9 motorway in Co Kilkenny when the accident happened.

James Sweeney, ll, Stephen, 15, and Jason, 17, sued Pat White Cars, Longmile Rd, Dublin; Kia Motors (UK), Calmount Park, Dublin, and their father, Simon Sweeney, Kilcarrig Close, Fettercairn, Tallaght, Dublin 24, who had been driving the car at the time.

James was awarded €25,000, Jason was awarded €35,000, and Stephen was awarded €25,000 against Pat White Cars and Kia Motors UK, both of whom had made settlement offers in the case.

Mr Nolan, who appeared with O’Brien Ronayne Solicitors, told the court that when the rear driver’s side wheel detached from the Kia SUV, the vehicle went out of control and struck the centre barrier, injuring all of the occupants.

He said cases relating to adults in the vehicle had already been dealt with in the High Court.

Mr Nolan said the accident had happened on March 20, 2011, just over a year after Michelle Sweeney had bought the 2006 vehicle from Pat White Cars.

He said the family had been treated initially at Kilkenny Hospital but later had been examined and treated at Tallaght Hospital.

Stephen, who uses a wheel chair, had been strapped into the rear seats of the vehicle and firemen had to cut him loose. None of the children suffered serious physical injuries in the crash but all had suffered post-accident trauma.

Mr Nolan told Judge Groarke, who approved the three settlements, that the cases had a prolonged history through the courts and the family were happy that the matter was finally drawing to a close.