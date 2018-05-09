Home»Today's Stories

British expert to lead cancer inquiry

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

A British health expert who investigated abuse at the Winterbourne care home for the disabled will head up the scoping inquiry into the misinterpretation of cancer tests in Ireland.

Dr Gabriel Scally. Pic: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Gabriel Scally is a senior public health doctor and adviser to the British department of health and the NHS.

The 63-year-old from West Belfast contributed to a serious case review of Winterbourne View Hospital where staff were shown to be mistreating and assaulting adults with learning disabilities and autism.

Health Minister Simon Harris has asked Dr Scally to give early feedback by the start of next month and a full report by the end of June.

The scoping inquiry will independently examine details of the non-disclosure to patients relating to CervicalCheck clinical audits and the management and level of knowledge of various parties including the Health Service Executive and the Department of Health.

The scoping inquiry will also examine the tendering, contracting, and operation of the labs contracted by CervicalCheck.

An international expert panel review led by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the British Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology will review the results of screening tests of all women who have developed cervical cancer who participated in the screening programme since it was established.


KEYWORDS

Gabriel ScallyCervicalCheckSimon HarrisHSE

