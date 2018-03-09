Bricks fired over dripping water

A man who believed people were trying to kill him became incensed when water dripped on his head from an apartment owner who was watering plants on his balcony.

Yesterday, Kenneth Coomey, aged 52, who lives at Cork Simon Community, was jailed for four months for criminal damage he caused by throwing bricks up at the apartment. Cars parked below were also damaged.

Insp Daniel Coholan told Cork District Court: “On October 20, 2016, at 6.30pm in the evening, a man was on the balcony of his apartment at Camden Wharf watering plants... The excess water from the plants dripped down from the balcony and hit Kenneth Coomey who was sitting on the ground below.

“Kenneth Coomey saw red as a result of getting wet and began to shout up at the balcony. He then got bricks from a nearby building site and threw them at the man. Fearing for his safety he ran back into the apartment but did not close the door behind him. One of the bricks flew into the apartment, narrowly missing him. Another brick smashed the glass balustrade on the balcony.”

Total damage amounted to €3,760.

The inspector added: “On January 2, 2017, at about 11.30pm, he damaged two cars at Lapps Quay by pulling off wipers and knocking wing mirrors off one car.”

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said Coomey genuinely believed that someone was trying to kill him.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total sentence of four months.