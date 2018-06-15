Boundary chiefs urge two new councils

The Local Electoral Boundary Commission has recommended the creation of two more municipal district councils in Co Cork and has redrawn a number of them ahead of the expansion of the city boundary.

The commission wants to increase the number of municipal district councils in the county from eight to 10.

The Kanturk/Mallow municipal district council is to be split in two. It is currently represented by six councillors.

Under the recommendations, it will see the creation of a five-seater municipal district for Mallow and a four-seater for Kanturk.

Most of the Glanmire area will come under the control of Cork City Council due to its boundary extension, as will Blarney and Ballincollig.

Glanmire was originally part of the Cobh municipal district, but the commission has decided to only reduce what remains of it by one seat to a six-seater.

Even though Blarney will be removed from the Macroom/Blarney municipal district, the commission has left it as a six-seater.

A large part of Millstreet, which was formerly under the Kanturk/Mallow district will be moved into the Macroom municipal district.

The electoral divisions of Caherbarnagh, Coomlogane, and Drishane will be transferred to the control of the Macroom district.

The boundary commission has recommended there be no increase or decrease in the number of county councillors who will be elected to County Hall at next year’s local elections. Their number will remain at 55.

The commission said 53 submissions were received in respect of Cork County.

They were “carefully considered by the committee and provided a valuable contribution during the deliberative process”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearoid Murphy welcomed news that Mallow is to have five councillors after the next election.

“After the last redraw north Cork was left with a lower number of councillors for our population than other areas in the county and this looks set to change under the new plans,” said Mr Murphy.

Fine Gael councillor Aidan Lombard, who is based in Minane Bridge, said a previous boundary commission made what he described as “a disgraceful decision” to split Carrigaline down the middle.

He claims it negatively affected the town over the last four years.

“The Bandon/Kinsale district was discussing one end of the town and Carrigaline/Ballincollig district discussing the other side, which was unworkable,” he said.

He said he welcomed the decision by this boundary commission to reunite Carrigaline in one new municipal district as Ballincollig will also be ceded to the city council as part of its boundary extension.

Mr Lombard said the public had repeatedly called for the reuniting of Carrigaline in recent years.

“However, I’m very disappointed the commission has again split communities,” said Mr Lombard.

“The parishes of Tracton and Ballinhassig are very strong communities that the commission has split in a way similar to the way they previously split Carrigaline.”

How it works

Boundary Commission recommendations.