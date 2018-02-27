Border promises ‘will be honoured’

Promises to ensure there is no hard border in the North after Brexit will be honoured in a legal text to be published tomorrow, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

The EU will publish a legally binding text following phase one of the Brexit negotiations agreed last December.

This will include a crucial commitment or so-called ‘backstop’ by London that — even if there is no deal — there will be a frictionless border with the North. This follows disagreement between London and Brussels since December about cross border co-operation over EU rules.

After a meeting with the EU Brexit negotiator in Brussels yesterday, Mr Coveney said the Government were assured of a protocol, which will stand alongside Britain’s final withdrawal treaty.

“It will be faithful and true to the agreement made in December and translated effectively into a legal text that can then be a draft withdrawal agreement from the EU’s perspective which will then be a document to be negotiated over time.”

Mr Coveney denied the Government was putting pressure on British prime minister Theresa May, who is set to make a landmark speech on Brexit later this week, but is facing pressure from her party to push away from EU trade rules.

The Tánaiste stressed that the preference for Ireland was still that Britain would outline its own vision on Brexit, including on the North, without having to rely on the ‘backstop’ proposal. Cabinet will discuss the text today.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ms May discussed the ongoing Brexit standoff over the border.

During the conversation, they discussed Brexit and, in particular, the draft withdrawal agreement.

“Both the Taoiseach and the prime minister said they want the options, as set out in the December Joint Report, to be examined in detail,” said a government statement. “This would include the preferred option of a satisfactory solution to the border problem being found within the overall future relationship between the EU and the UK.”

For his part, the Taoiseach also repeated the necessity from the EU side to have the detail of the backstop option of full regulatory alignment spelled out in the draft legal text of the withdrawal agreement.