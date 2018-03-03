Boost for Sky customers after Netflix bundle deal

Millions of Sky Ireland customers will soon be able to enjoy Netflix as part of a new subscription pack.

Sky and the streaming giant have confirmed a new partnership which will bundle the full Netflix service into a brand new Sky subscription pack.

This partnership, which Sky said is “the first of its kind”, will give millions of customers seamless access to Netflix through the Sky Q platform over the next year.

Sky will make the extensive Netflix service available to new and existing customers by creating a brand-new and “attractively priced” entertainment TV pack, combining Sky and Netflix content side-by-side for the first time.

Netflix’s service includes over a thousand hours of Ultra HD content and will stand alongside the existing Sky Q Ultra HD programming.

Customers will be charged as normal through one monthly bill.

Sky customers will be able to access Netflix content in the Sky Q menu, plus quickly find their favourite Netflix programmes including the use of Sky Q’s search and voice search functionality.

Existing Netflix customers will be able to migrate their account to the new Sky TV bundle, or sign into the Netflix app using their existing account details.

Sky group chief executive Jeremy Darroch said the deal will make accessing high-quality content easier for Sky customers.

“By placing Sky and Netflix content side-by-side, along with programmes from the likes of HBO, Showtime, Fox and Disney, we are making the entertainment experience even easier and simpler for our customers,” said Mr Darroch.

“Our recent announcements mean we will extend our leadership in delivering customers the best viewing and user experience in Europe.”

Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings said the new partnership will give Sky customers the chance to “seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment in one place”.

The partnership will launch on Sky Q in the Britain and Ireland in the coming year and will follow on to Sky Q platforms in Germany, Austria, and Italy.