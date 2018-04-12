Book of condolence for US couple who died in Gap of Dunloe accident

More than 200 people have signed a book of condolence which will be given to the family of the American couple who died in a pony and trap accident earlier this week while on a sightseeing tour of the Gap of Dunloe in Kerry.

The book has been placed in the foyer of Killarney Town Hall on Main St at the behest of the mayor, Cllr Niall Kelleher.

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher has signed a Book of Condolences at Killarney Town Hall for those who died in a tragic accident at the Gap of Dunloe on Monday pic.twitter.com/sKXr1x2br5 — Kerry County Council (@countykerry) April 10, 2018

By lunchtime yesterday, 210 people had signed the book of sympathy in relation to the deaths of Rosalyn Joy Few, aged 64, and her partner Normand Larose, aged

62, of Phoenix, Arizona.

A Garda liaison officer is supporting Ms Few’s daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren. Local councillors, hoteliers, and businesses in Killarney are rallying around the family, who remain at a hotel in the town.

All six members of the family had taken the trip to the Gap of Dunloe on Monday — Ms Few and Mr Larosse were in the lead trap, followed by two other traps.

Autopsies are being finalised. Repatriation of the bodies will take place as soon as the formalities are complete, Supt Flor Murphy has said.

Meanwhile, the 30 pony-men at the Gap of Dunloe have yet to return to work, as a mark of respect, despite the road through the mountains being re-opened after detailed forensic examinations.

They held a prayer service for the deceased near the site of the accident on Tuesday. It was attended by members of Kerry Mountain Rescue who were called to assist the gardaí with the recovery of the bodies. The trap has been taken into Garda possession for examination. The horse was put down at the scene.

The Garda investigation continues to try to find out what, if anything, prompted the horse and trap to suddenly go over the edge, hurtling its occupants onto jagged rocks up to 20ft below the narrow road.

Gardaí are to speak to the driver of the trap who was taken to University Hospital Kerry after the accident and later released. He is said to be extremely shocked at what occurred.