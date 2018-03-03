Boil water notices issued as treatment plants struggle amid high demand

Irish Water has warned of some water treatment plants struggling to cope because of exceptionally high demand.

Homes and businesses had loss or disruption of their supplies because of burst mains or power outages at treatment plants.

Staff and local councils will be working to rectify the issues over the weekend, but progress could be slowed by transport difficulties and other weather-related factors.

Around 1,000 Irish Water customers in Co Wexford were affected by a burst mains supplying Kilmore Quay and surrounding areas. Similar problems were experienced in Dublin, Wicklow, and Waterford due to mechanical problems or burst pipes, some leading to the introduction of boil water notices until issues can be rectified.

A power outage at a treatment plant in Mallow, Co Cork, yesterday led to a significant drop in water levels at a local reservoir.

A number of homes in the Charleville area of north Cork experienced supply disruptions due to low water levels at Kilaree reservoir. Some areas in west Cork were also suffering low pressure or loss of supply including Allihies, Coolineagh, and parts of Baltimore.

The utility company is urging customers to conserve water by not running taps unnecessarily and refrain from using dishwashers and washing machines.

Irish Water said it is working with local authorities, and offered an assurance that repairs would begin once the final status red weather warning had been lifted yesterday in some counties.

Meanwhile, parents and students should expect to be notified by tomorrow evening about the re-opening of schools and colleges. Principals and maintenance staff will have to access facilities before determining if there has been any damage.

The Department of Education said it was too early to offer any national advice for Monday, but a statement might be made today as weather and transport conditions are assessed.

Although the country’s 4,000 schools are allowed considerable flexibility in how they make up for days lost to unforeseen circumstances, they are expected to deliver the required 183 days of teaching at primary and 165 days at second-level.