‘Big, gentle giant cannot control himself after drink’

A landscape gardener with 141 convictions for drunken behaviour on the streets was described yesterday as a gentle giant who is incapable of having even one drink without causing trouble.

That was how solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher described Francis Kearns, aged 50, of 5 Middle Rd, Crosshaven, Co Cork, yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed Kearns for four months arising out eight incidents in Cork City and in Crosshaven. He said Kearns had one of the largest lists of previous convictions for such offences that he had seen in Cork District Court.

The most serious of the eight new incidents occurred on October 18, 2017. Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said Kearns was aggressive to bar staff at Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, and was aggressive to gardaí when they arrived.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said: “I know he has caused difficulty for members of the public and gardaí but he is his own worst enemy. He cannot handle alcohol. One drink and he gets intoxicated and he is shouting and wandering around the place, losing all sense of propriety.

“He knows there is an inevitability about today. It is always threatening and abusive. Even though he is a big strong man only two out of his 141 convictions stray [into the assault category].

“He is a big, gentle giant who cannot control himself after one drink.”

Insp O’Sullivan outlined the background to the other seven incidents to which the accused pleaded guilty.

On June 1, gardaí found Kearns in the middle of Grand Parade blocking traffic and shouting at cars. He became abusive to gardaí.

He was drunk and a danger and engaged in threatening behaviour on October 10 at Grand Parade.

On October 16, he was abusive to gardaí at Point Road, Crosshaven, and kicked a patrol car.

On November 1, he was again drunk and threatening at Daunt Square, where he was highly aggressive to the guards.

On November 15, he was abusive to a bus driver at The Square, Crosshaven.

On December 13, at Pembroke St, he was drunk and a danger.

On December 3, he was drunk and threatening at Oliver Plunkett St and failed to desist when warned by gardaí.