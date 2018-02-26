Bid to make quad bike anti-roll bars compulsory

Fianna Fáil is to seek the introduction of legislation that would make anti-roll bars compulsory on all quad bikes following the inquest into the death of a farmer in Mayo.

Last week, Mayo coroner Patrick O’Connor called for anti-roll bars to be fitted as standard on the vehicles following the inquest into the death of 67-year-old Tony O’Malley, who died after the quad bike on which he was riding overturned, trapping him underneath.

Castlebar Coroner’s Court heard the cause of death was asphyxia due to entrapment.

Mayo Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary says he will launch the All-Terrain Vehicle Safety Bill 2018, which will make it mandatory for quad bikes to have anti-roll bars and for users to wear protective headgear.

“Tragically, 15% of all farm deaths between 2007 and 2016 were as a result of quad accidents,” said Mr Calleary. “Evidence shows that the major factors in these fatal accidents were farmers overturning or losing control of their quad bike and being crushed or pinned by the vehicle.

“Stricter controls on these potentially deadly vehicles are long overdue. In Australia moves are afoot to implement similar measures due to the high number of fatalities and injuries arising from quad bike accidents, while states in the US have set minimum age limits on their use.”