Barnardos: Homeless figures a tragedy

The Government has been told its policies on reducing homelessness are “not working” after latest data showed record numbers are in emergency accommodation.

Pressure is also likely to increase on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy after the figures for May showed 9,846 people homeless, including 3,826 children.

Barnardos said the figures were “a tragedy” for children who will now spend their summer holidays in hotels and B&Bs.

June Tinsley, the charity’s head of advocacy, said the Government needed to acknowledge that its current policies to tackle the crisis are not working.

Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen said the trend of more families becoming homeless was deeply concerning.

“There are more households looking for places to live than there are houses for them to live in. Even by their [Government] most optimistic projections, it is going to get worse for the next two or three years.”