Ban on sex offenders contacting victims

The courts will have the power to impose harassment orders from today , which ban convicted sex offenders from contacting or approaching their victim for a specified time.

The orders can prohibit an offender from communicating with their victims by any means, or from coming within a specified distance of their home, workplace, or any other place they frequent, as designated by the court.

The provision, which comes under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act, 2017, allows the harassment orders to be imposed at the time of an offender’s sentencing, or at any time before their release from prison.

The orders can be in place for a maximum of one year after the offender’s release from prison.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan brought about the harassment-orders provision by signing an order commencing sections 46, 47 and 51(b) in Part 8 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act, 2017.

“The introduction of harassment orders is an important step to help protect those who have suffered from sexual offences from being victimised further by their attackers,” said Mr Flanagan.

“Breach of these orders will be an offence, punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment for up to five years. I hope this measure will help bring some peace of mind to victims, in the potentially traumatic period around the release of their attacker.”

The order also allows a court to amend conditions, or include new conditions, for convicted sex offenders who are under the supervision of the probation service, after their release from prison.

The act was signed on February 22, 2017, and much of it was commenced on March 27, 2017.