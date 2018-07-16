Ballincollig Rugby Club unveils €1m development plans

A rugby club is poised to embark on a near-€1m development plan which includes construction of a new all-weather pitch and a running track.

The ambitious project, to be announced within days by Ballincollig Rugby Club will result in a vast improvement of its playing facilities at Tanner Park.

The club, just west of Cork City, will unveil details of the €945,000 development plan as it hosts a family fun day on Sunday next at its grounds.

The club which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year hopes to raise funds from the fun day event to aid the development plan.

Planned works include:

Improving existing playing facilities;

Tackling flooding and drainage issues and installing flood lighting;

Build an all-weather pitch and a running track;

Upgrade the carpark.

Club president Jim Nyhan said there was great excitement within the club as it prepares to unveil the plans.

“These plans will enable us to meet the growing demand for evening matches and training under lights and will allow the club to train all season, ensuring the continued success of our club now, and into the future for new generations,” he said.

“We are very much at the heart of the community and we want to keep providing the best possible facilities and service to everyone, which we feel can only be done by improving the facilities we offer.”

Sean Quish, of key club sponsor Quish’s SuperValu in Ballincollig, said they look forward to helping the club deliver the development plans over the next number of years..

“The club plays a vital role in Ballincollig community and will no doubt go from strength to strength when the plans come to life. We are delighted to be associated with the club and involved at such an exciting time,” he said.

The Family Fun Day, which will be run in conjunction with Active Leisure, is open to everyone.

The event, which runs from 2pm to 5pm, will feature bouncy castles and games, followed by music and a barbecue.

Members of the fundraising committee will be on site to answer questions about the project and to talk through the sponsorship packages that are available.

The idea of establishing a rugby club was first f loated by a group of about eight people in late 1977 and they managed to field a team to play Highfield in March 1978.

The team consisted of mainly Highfield, Cork Con and Dolphin players with a mix of beginner rugby players and soccer players.

Ballincollig won 18-10 and went on to play against Cork Con, Dolphin and Sunday’s Well.

The results of these matches prompted the organisers to call a public meeting to launch the club and to register it with the Munster Branch of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Today, it has two full playing pitches, a large training area and a smaller fenced-off sand area for intense fitness work.

Its clubhouse complex has a bar and function room that can accommodate events for up to 400 people.

See www.ballincolligrfc.ie