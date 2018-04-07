Bail refused for man on social worker threat charge

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man who was arrested yesterday on a charge of threatening to kill a social worker.

When Garda Brigette O’Connor arrested Graham Hornibrook, aged 34, and put the accusation to him his reply after caution was: “What threats?”

Inspector Adrian Gamble said instructions had been given by the DPP that the case should be dealt with by indictment. The DPP also consented for the accused to go forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a signed plea of guilty should that arise. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that would not arise. He said Mr Hornibrook would be pleading not guilty and that a book of evidence would be necessary.

Mr Hornibrook, of 28 Churchfield Gardens, Churchfield, was charged that on October 27, 2017, at Cork District courthouse on Washington St, he made a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a social worker.

Garda O’Connor said one ground for objecting to bail was the seriousness of the charge. She also told Insp Gamble of concerns that the accused would interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

Mr Buttimer said that the defendant and the complainant knew each other for 18 months before this alleged incident. He said a complaint had been made by the defendant about the social worker and as a result, the complainant was removed from a case and arrangements were made for it to be assigned to a different social worker.

Garda O’Connor said she was aware the social worker was no longer in the case but did not know if that was only since the alleged threat.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until April 11 for preparation of a book of evidence.