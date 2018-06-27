Bail for man, 74, charged over threat to kill wife

A 74-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill his wife and attempted to choke her in the family home in Cork on Monday night, it was alleged yesterday as gardaí objected to him being released on bail.

Garda Marie Hennessy, who investigated the case, said gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to Tom O’Connor of 19 Millbrook Close, Sallybrook, Glanmire, who was arrested and brought before Cork District Court on a charge of breaching a safety order by putting his wife in fear by allegedly assaulting her.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, stressed that Mr O’Connor was 74 and had never been in trouble in his life and that if granted bail he would move out of the family home and stay with a relative at St Lappan’s Place, Little Island, Co Cork.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the defendant’s wife was in fear of her husband and that he told her on Monday night he was going to kill her and he allegedly tried to choke her by getting on top of her and forcing kitchen paper into her mouth.

Mr O’Connor said if granted bail he would agree not to have any contact with his wife.

Inspector John Deasy said: “My concern is that with drink there is a likelihood you will disregard the order.”

The defendant replied: “I will obey the order and be about six miles away from my home.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was alleged that this was a very serious breach with horrific injuries inflicted and that he had to take the allegations very seriously.

The judge said he would grant bail but only until Friday so that it would be back before the court soon. The accused must stay at the alternate address, keep a 10pm to 6am curfew, consume no intoxicant and have no contact with his wife.