BAI upholds complaint over George Hook

A complaint about George Hook’s comments on rape victims on his Newstalk show has been upheld by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Although the radio station apologised and suspended Mr Hook over the controversy, part of the BAI compliance committee’s decision was based on the fact that it failed to take corrective action in a timely fashion.

Mr Hook apologised in a statement the day after the broadcast last September, and made an on-air apology three days later. He was suspended a week after his comments and Newstalk confirmed a week later that he was being removed from his lunchtime slot.

Mr Hook returned to the airwaves with a weekend show in December.

The controversy arose when he raised questions in connection with reports of an ongoing UK court case involving a woman who went to a hotel room with a man, and was then raped by another man in the room. Mr Hook made statements about the matter, and said the real issue was about personal responsibility.

The BAI committee said that more timely corrective action may have ameliorated the undue offence caused.

“The committee considered that the manner and context of raising the issue of personal responsibility in the context of a specific case of alleged rape caused undue offence and there was a strong possibility of causing distress to audience members who might personally identify with this issue,” states a report of its deliberations.

Fiona O’Toole, who made the complaint, had said she was disgusted by Mr Hook’s comments and that it took 24 hours of uproar before Newstalk issued an apology.

The BAI compliance committee also upheld a complaint about a presenter on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland referring to journalist Kevin Myers as a “Holocaust denier” last July.

The station’s response to the complaint referenced 2009 newspaper articles by Mr Myers in which he described himself as a Holocaust denier. One was removed from a newspaper website last year after the journalist was sacked as a columnist with The Sunday Times amid controversy about an article that referred to BBC presenters Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz in connection with both being Jewish and their pay.

Kevin Myers

The BAI committee noted his own description of himself in 2009, but said it was evident from that article that this did not amount to a statement denying the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of the Nazi regime.

“Rather, the article was a comment on how language is used and the criminalisation of individuals or groups who engage in Holocaust denial. In this context, the comments by the presenter were considered to lack fairness to Mr Myers and both misrepresented his views in a manner which would likely mislead audiences as to his views,” said the committee.

Two complaints were upheld about comments by Paul Williams while presenting the Newstalk Breakfast programme last July, in which he used the words “bastards”, “assholes”, “thugs”, and “bullyboys” to describe Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and other protesters at Jobstown in 2014.

The description by David Chambers, aka Blindboy Boatclub of Rubberbandits, of the Eucharist as “haunted bread” did not result in a Late Late Show viewer’s complaint being upheld. However, the committee said the remarks were regrettable and felt the degree of offence might have been minimised if presenter Ryan Tubridy showed greater sensitivity to the potential for offence.

Blindboy Boatclub

The complainant had acknowledged the right to freedom of expression, but told the BAI he expects something as sacred as the “Body of Christ” to receive respect in any discussion rather than to be mocked.