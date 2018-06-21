Home»Today's Stories

Bad Wolves raises €250k for O’Riordan’s children

Thursday, June 21, 2018

By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

The band which Dolores O’Riordan was due to record with on the day she died is a quarter of the way to raising $1m (€860,000) for her four children.

The late Dolores O'Riordan

The Bad Wolves band presented a $250,000 cheque to the Limerick singer’s two sons Donny Jr and Taylor Burton, alongside their father Don Burton before performing one of her most famous hits, Zombie, with the Cranberries at New York’s Gramercy Theatre.

The cheque was also accepted on behalf of their younger sisters, Molly and Dakota Burton.

According to the band, Dolores O’Riordan had been set to record vocals on a track on the day of her passing.

The 46-year-old’s body had been found in a London hotel room in January.

In advance of their debut album, Disobey, the band released Zombie as a single, with the commitment to donate the proceeds to her four children.

The unprecedented global success of the track has resulted in the band raising $250,000 so far.

Our sadness the day Dolores passed was nothing compared to that of her children and her family,” said Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext.

“In light of the tragedy, donating our proceeds to her children was the only thing that made sense.

“The ultimate goal is to present them with a $1,000,000 cheque and the fact we’re a quarter of the way there is beyond incredible.

The connection that people have to this song, the stories, the memories and the kids who are hearing this song through Bad Wolves for the first time — it’s a true testament to the timelessness of their mother’s songwriting that will live on forever, and we are so grateful to be able to do this for them.

Zombie by Bad Wolves has been certified gold in the United States and Australia, as well as gaining platinum status in Canada.

The track has topped charts worldwide, including the US iTunes overall and rock charts.

Additionally, the single has topped the iTunes Metal chart in the UK and Germany for five straight months.

The official music video, a tribute to Dolores O’Riordan and a homage to the original has garnered over 125 million views across platforms.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

