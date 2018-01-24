Average Airbnb host in Ireland earns €3,500 per year

More than 1m people booked accommodation in Ireland via Airbnb in the year up to November 2017, according to a report released by the online property rental firm.

Airbnb’s ‘Ireland Insights Report’ says that, between November 2016 and November 2017, some 1.2m people travelled in Ireland using Airbnb, choosing between 22,800 active listings on the platform.

Just over half (51%) of all listings in Ireland were for the whole property, 48% were for a private room, and 1% was a shared room.

The company said its report was compiled by analysing data from the platform, and through annual guest and host surveys.

Hosting households earned €115m in this period — €47m of which went to hosts based outside the capital — and Airbnb said the “typical” host earns €3,500 a year via the platform.

Overall the company estimates that the activity generated by hosts and visitors’ spending generated €502m for Ireland’s economy over the year — €227m of which was spent outside of Dublin, according to Airbnb.

The fastest growing destinations, measured by inbound guest growth, were the north-west counties of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo (101%) and the Midlands (87%).

“The platform has spread tourism footfall out of city centres and has provided accommodation options in previously undiscovered parts of the country,” said Aisling Hassell, Ireland site lead and global head of customer experience.

“While Dublin City will always be a popular destination for visitors, Airbnb has put new towns and villages on the map.

“Domestic travel has also seen a surge in popularity; in fact almost double the number of residents in Ireland are travelling on Airbnb within the country compared to a year ago.”

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of guests are European, followed by North America (32%). Of the European guests, 17% are domestic visitors from Ireland, 17% are from the UK, and 10% come from France.

Guests who took Airbnb’s survey told the company that they spent an average of €111 per day, increasing to an average of €129 in Dublin, with 41% of guest spending taking place in the neighbourhood in which they stay.

Food was the single largest area of spend for guests, at 35% of their outlay, followed by transport (17%), shopping (17%), cultural (15%), and groceries (9%).

“Ireland’s vibrant communities and unique hospitality have continued to bring more visitors to the country than ever before, with hosts right across the country benefitting from record-breaking growth in guest arrivals on Airbnb,” said Ms Hassell.

“Hosts in Ireland are true ambassadors for their neighbourhoods and we look forward to seeing many more guests from around Ireland and the world discover the unique and welcoming homes on Airbnb.”

