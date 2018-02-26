Arrest made over Adrian Donohoe murder

The main suspect in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was arrested last night.

It is the first arrest in the murder and is being described by gardaí as “hugely significant development”.

The 27-year-old from Co Antrim was arrested last night outside Wheatfield Prison in west Dublin after being released, having served time for road trafficking offences after being jailed last May.

Garda sources said he had been deported last year from the US, on immigration offences, having fled there after the murder.

Sources said he is the main suspect in carrying out the fatal shooting.

“This is a hugely significant development,” said a garda source. “It is the first arrest and has been a long, long time coming.”

The man was arrested under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows for up to seven days’ detention on repeat applications to the courts.

The offence is related to the use of firearms in a murder.

Sources said they expect to hold the suspect for a number of days.

Det Gda Donohoe, a 41-year-old father of two, was shot dead during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan on January 25, 2013.

He and another garda had been escorting takings from a credit union in Dundalk to a bank when their three-car convoy in was ambushed by an armed gang.

The suspects escaped with €4,000 in cash. Det Gda Donohoe died at the scene.

Last month, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said that the suspects are known to gardaí and vowed to track them down.

“Some are in the country, some have left the country, and have sought protection in other jurisdictions,” said Supt Mangan.