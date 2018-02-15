Appeal against cancer centre at Mercy Hospital in Cork

Plans for a new cancer-care centre in Cork City have been put on hold following objections from the owners of properties adjoining the proposed development.

Two parties have appealed against the decision of Cork City Council last month to grant planning permission for the new centre to be run by the Mercy University Hospital Foundation.

The project involves the demolition of four buildings on Wood’s St and the construction of the facility which would be up to three storeys high consisting of offices, reception, waiting area, a social space, counselling rooms, a reading room and ancillary spaces.

The centre, which is about 100m from the Mercy Hospital, will act as a non-medical facility for people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Consultants acting for one objector, Alicia Mulvihill said it was “with regret” that an appeal was being made.

They claimed the Mercy Foundation did not respond to Ms Mulvihill’s request for what they argued were “effectively minor amendments” to the overall scheme to reduce its negative impact on her property on Dyke Parade, which is located next to the proposed centre.

The consultants said their client had no option but to appeal in such circumstances to safeguard her property which is a protected structure. “She has made significant investment to restore it to its former glory, ironically under the guidance of, and with the financial support of Cork City Council,” they said.

However, Ms Mulvihill has stressed that she is not asking Bord Pleanála to refuse planning permission for the new cancer care centre but to modify its design to prevent overshadowing of her rental property’s rear courtyard.

The other appellant, Ellen Chalmers, owns the neighbouring building to Ms Mulvihill’s on Dyke Parade, is opposed to the project because of fears that construction work could cause damage to her property.

She has also raised concerns about the overshadowing of her property as well as the increased traffic congestion she thinks is likely.

Ms Chalmers claimed the Mercy Foundation owned a number of properties in the immediate area, such as one on Sheares St that would be less disruptive.