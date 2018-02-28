Appeal after pensioner stabbed during Limerick robbery

Gardaí have appealed for information after a pensioner was stabbed and robbed in Limerick.

The man, aged in his 70s, was walking along Hunts Lane, off Dominic St, when he was “grabbed from behind”, by a male.

The victim was “stabbed in the arm” and suffered “bruising” to a shoulder, and was robbed of his wallet, said gardaí.

Gardaí said the attack happened on Thursday, February 22.

Appealing for information, Sergeant Ber Leetch of Henry Street Garda Station said that the man’s wallet was stolen from him.

She said the victim left the area but subsequently discovered he had been stabbed.

Gardaí at Roxboro are investigating and are appealing for anybody who was in the Hunts Lane/Dominic St area last Thursday between around 8.20pm to 8.40pm to contact them on 061 214340.

A garda source said the victim, who was not seriously injured, received a number of staples to their stab wound.

Gardaí are studying CCTV footage taken from the area and are looking for any witnesses to help with the investigation, Sgt Leetch added.

She said gardaí were looking to speak to anyone “that may have seen anything which could assist in their investigation”.