Angling restrictions amid mystery carp deaths

Thursday, May 10, 2018

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

New angling restrictions have been introduced on a stretch of the River Lee amid fears that a mystery outbreak could wipe out one of Ireland’s top carp fisheries.

As investigations continue into the cause of hundreds of carp deaths at Cork’s iconic Lough amenity, and dozens of deaths at a privately-owned carp fishery near Cobh, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) confirmed last night that it has now suspended angling at the Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid coarse fisheries to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

“This will be reviewed once the cause of the mortalities is known,” it said.

As of yesterday, almost 400 of the Lough’s estimated 600-strong carp stock had died.

Live samples are being analysed by experts at the Irish Marine Institute, with results expected within days,

“There are no reports of fish health issues at any other carp fishery,” the IFI said.

Fish biologist, Bill Brazier, a member of the Cork Carp Anglers Club, said he fears it could take years for the Lough to fully recover.

Anglers have been advised to follow disinfection procedures for all gear and to comply with local notices and bio-security measures.


