Alright to say things can only get better...

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Liam Heylin

A real life ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’ drama at 3am put a man at risk of a prison sentence yesterday.

Ryan O’Connell, aged 19, of 23 Charles Daly Rd, Togher, Cork, pleaded guilty yesterday to charges of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said the incident occurred at 3am on March 11 at Father Dominic Place in Ballyphehane.

“Mr O’Connell was standing out in the middle of the road under the influence of alcohol. He was clearly intoxicated. He was using abusive language to gardaí. He was threatening that he was going to fight with the guards,” said Insp Kennelly.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, outlined the background and explained where O’Connell’s jumper came into it.

“He said it started with some act of messing. His friend took his jumper and threw it over a wall, where it was irretrievable.

“He was expressing anger towards his friend. Guards thought he was getting over-aggressive.”

“He accepts he gets aggressive with drink,” said Mr Buttimer.

Noting a number of previous convictions for public order offences, Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He is threatening the gardaí. He would need to cop himself on or he will end up in jail.”

The judge said O’Connell could do 150 hours of community service instead of going to jail on this occasion for his threatening behaviour. Judge Kelleher also fined him €250 for being drunk and a danger.

The jumper that goes missing on a night out was immortalised by Cork band the Sultans of Ping in their song, ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’


