Advantage Leinster in travel stakes

There’s a lot left to be decided on the pitch, but it could be advantage Leinster in the stands if there is an All-Ireland Champions Cup final.

The head of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association (ITAA) warned Munster supporters that getting to Bilbao could be difficult should the Red Army overcome Racing 92 in Bordeaux tomorrow — especially if Leinster are equally successful in their semi-final against Scarlets in Dublin today.

Cork-based ITAA CEO Pat Dawson, told the Irish Examiner Papertalk Rugby podcast that flights and accommodation for the final will be hard to come by, but that Leinster fans will have a distinct advantage over their southern counterparts should both make the European final.

“Bilbao itself, which is a beautiful area of Spain, is absolutely booked out within one hour of Bilbao — you will not get a bed for that weekend. There’s not a chance you’ll get a bed,” said Mr Dawson.

He further predicts problems for groups of fans hoping to charter flights, particularly Munster fans who will learn of their fate a full 24 hours after Leinster supporters find out if they need to book a plane.

He said Bilbao Airport will only have the capacity to handle a limited number of charter flights.

“Come twenty past five on Saturday, the charter aircraft will be booked by Leinster people,” said Mr Dawson.

It’s a major disadvantage to us down here or in Shannon. It will be a scramble for seats and I know from talking to some of the members who have put their foot in the water regarding prices that you’re looking at a day trip north of €600.

“I know travel agents are very concerned about the prices that are going, and not even the prices, it’s the availability of aircraft alone. If the good news is that Leinster and Munster are there, I’d say half the people [who want to go] won’t be there because there won’t be aircraft for them.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but the worry is what aircraft will be available, never mind the price.”

Mr Dawson said day trips from Ireland to Bilbao for the final have yet to go on sale, but that trips from Dublin will be the first to be available.

“I think the likes of Aer Lingus and Ryanair may have put some flights into Santander but then again you have to make your own way there, with coach transfers and the chaos of that,” he said.

“It’ll be probably Monday lunchtime before they are for sale. Leinster will probably go on sale on Sunday while we’re biting our nails to see how Munster are getting on.”