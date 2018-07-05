Addict jailed for stealing drink from bars in Cork

A man with serious addiction problems was jailed for six months yesterday for stealing drink from behind the counters of bars and at shops around Cork.

Seán Heelan pleaded guilty to several counts of theft at Cork District Court yesterday.

He went to the Kingsley hotel on May 21 and took large bottle of rum valued €102 from behind the counter. He jumped the counter of the bar at the Clarion hotel on Lapps Quay around this time and stole two bottles of Prosecco.

On May 30, he stole vodka valued €20 Marks and Spencer, Merchants Quay, Cork, and on June 4 he returned to the same supermarket and stole alcohol and juice valued €48.

He stole a €75 bottle of perfume from Debenham’s nearby on May 22.

On June 26, he broke into a car parked outside the Montenotte hotel and stole a wallet containing €1,200. Gardaí arrested him a short time later and he had €1,150 in cash concealed in his shoes.

Finally, on June 6, he stole a wallet belonging to an elderly person at the Leisureplex on MacCurtain St, Insp Brian O’Donovan said.

Judge Kelleher jailed the accused for six months, a sentence which will run concurrently with a total sentence of four months imposed on Heelan earlier in the week for other crimes.

Heelan pleaded guilty to trespassing and obstructing Garda Vincent McCarthy in carrying out a drugs search on March 15 at Castlegreine, Boreenmanna Road, Cork.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused lost contact with his family in North Cork and was living on the streets in Cork city or in hostel accommodation when he could get it.

“He has ongoing addiction difficulties — very significant addictions at certain times. He has had treatment but he regresses and falls back again. He was living in a tent in the Lee Fields recently. He will try to access some treatment in prison.”