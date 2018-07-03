Home»Today's Stories

A taste of Chile helps fire Alan Rudden to flower show gold

Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Peter Dowdall

Dublin garden designer Alan Rudden has done Ireland and Chile proud with his gold-medal success at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.

Alan Rudden

Basking in the glory of his recent success at Bord Bia’s Bloom Festival in Dublin, this is his first time showing at a British RHS flower show. He will remember 2018 for years to come as he scooped a gold medal for this garden.

The inspiration for the garden, called Santa Rita ‘Living la Vida 120’ and constructed by Outside Options, came when Alan visited the beautiful Santa Rita Casa Real homestead and gardens — both of which are listed as national monuments in Chile. He experienced first-hand the synergy between the traditional Casa Real parkland and the vineyards surrounding it.

Alan also visited several prestigious public parks on his trip and met celebrated Chilean garden designers Margarita Alamos and María Olga Rivera, all of which helped further his understanding of the indigenous flora, soils, and landscape of the country.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have won a gold medal at a show such as Hampton Court, as the standard you need to achieve here takes everything to another level,” said Alan. “It’s been a lot of work, first constructing a garden at Bloom and then, less than four weeks’ later to construct something of this scale and standard at Hampton Court.

The heat has been tough to deal with but when I see that gold medal it makes it all worthwhile. 2018 is certainly a year that I will remember for years to come.

His winning garden is a very structured space complimented by a planting scheme which is designed to be relatively low maintenance and represents what is typical of central Chile, which is generally a temperate, Mediterranean-style climate. Plants that thrive in Chile but can withstand the British and Irish climate were chosen for the garden along with the Arbutus, more well known as the Killarney StrawberryTree.

Terry Pennington, teh commercial director of Santa Rita Estates Europe, which sponsored Alan’s garden, said: “Santa Rita is steeped in tradition both in terms of their garden and viticultural history and their contemporary and progressive approach to winemaking is reflected in both the outstanding wines they produce and the modern approach to the ‘Santa Rita’ garden.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show

Related Articles

Watch: Take a look at Alan Rudden's Gold medal award-winning garden

Things you only know if you grow your own herbs to eat and cook with

Diarmuid Gavin: Ten dos and don’ts when it comes to garden design

Stylist and author Selina Lake is on a mission to show how ‘garden’ style can bloom indoors and out

More in this Section

Man questioned over pensioner’s killing

Irish bid for seat in UN ‘no vanity project’, insists Taoiseach

Householders face rise in gas and electricity prices as tariffs increase

Varadkar feeling the heat in UN ‘group of death’


Breaking Stories

Sea swimmers urged to go to 'life-guarded' beaches

Varadkar pays tribute to Irish killed on UN service

Varadkar denies bid for UN Security Council seat is vanity project

DUP leader dismisses intergovernmental conference as ‘talking shop’

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 30, 2018

    • 19
    • 22
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 45
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »