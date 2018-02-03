‘A bridge too far’ as walkway set to lose shake

Heritage campaigners have called for an engineering rethink following confirmation that repairs to Cork’s iconic Shakey bridge will dampen its signature shake.

The National Conservation and Heritage Group expressed delight that funding has been secured to repair Daly’s Bridge — the city’s only suspension bridge — which earned its nickname from its wobble.

However, spokesman Mick Murphy said dampening its shake would be akin to installing a battery in the landmark Shandon clock.

“The shake can’t be lost. It would be a bridge too far, in my opinion,” Mr Murphy said. “This bridge is one of our national treasures. It’s vital that we cherish and maintain things like this. It’s pure Cork. I’m not an engineer but if it’s been shaking since it was built, I can’t see why the engineers of today can’t use their collective genius to maintain it.”

The funding for the bridge overhaul was sanctioned last week. However, a request in tender documents for the installation of anchored stays or restraints to the suspension cable backspans to “dampen cable oscillations” raised concerns.

Engineers overseeing the project have now confirmed that the shake will be reduced by the overhaul.

“The bridge will shake substantially less as it is likely that dampers will be designed during the design process,” a spokesman said. “These specifically stop the bridge from shaking excessively as this is part of the reason the bridge has deteriorated over the years.

“All suspension bridges move to some degree however, so it will not be completely rigid on completion of the works. However, the final design has yet to be completed.”

It is hoped that following the award of design and civil works contracts, work will begin on site in September, and take a year to complete.

The Daly’s Bridge overhaul is one of three major projects on heritage bridges in Cork this year. Tenders for the maintenance of and lighting upgrades to St Vincent’s Bridge at Sunday’s Well should issue in March, while a €1.2m contract to restore the 19th-century St Patrick’s Bridge is set to start on Monday.

SSE Airtricity Utility Solutions Ltd, which has been selected by Cork City Council to undertake phase one, has appointed renowned Italian lighting restoration specialists, Neri, to work on the bridge’s historic lights.

Four lighting columns will be removed from the bridge next week for transport, along with four others in storage, to Italy for repair and restoration. Neri will use these to make replicas and will return 12 in total, with new lantern heads and LED fittings, for installation in September. Temporary lights will be installed in the meantime.

The council said it is tendering for phase two, which will involve a full clean and repair of all stonework, the re-pointing of missing or defective masonry joints, the replacement of the footpath and carriageway surfaces, and new road markings, which should start in May. It is expected that work will be completed by mid-October.