€9m contract signed to provide 49 council houses

Cork County Council has signed a contract worth over €9m to deliver 49 council houses in one of the country’s largest commuter towns.

The scheme in Kilnagleary, Carrigaline, is one of a number in development as the local authority looks to reduce a waiting list that stood at over 4,500 at the end of 2017.

The development of two, three and four bedroom two storey houses will be built by MMD Construction (Cork) Ltd following the signing of a contract by its director Cormac Smith, county deputy mayor Ian Doyle, and council chief executive Tim Lucey.

The €9.2m development of a greenfield site forms part of the council’s social housing capital programme which, it says, will make 570 additional units of social housing available in 2018, and over 3,000 dwellings by 2021.

Mr Doyle said the council has an ambitious housing construction programme.

“The Kilnagleary development will provide much needed social housing in areas of high demand,” he said. “This is indicative of the great progress being made in the delivery of high-quality housing, in requested areas, to the highest of design standards.”

Mr Lucey said the programme will meet targets set by the Department of Housing, Planning, Community, and Local Government’s ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ plan.

“The Kilnagleary development is the latest in a number of schemes that will be progressed this year,” said Mr Lucey. “Construction is already underway on a project in Macroom and developments will shortly commence in Cloyne, Kanturk, and Blarney.”

Last month, it was revealed that the council’s housing waiting list had risen by 8% over 2017.

The total number waiting for housing increased by 350, from 4,241 in 2016 to 4,591 in 2017. Figures released to Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South-West Margaret Murphy O’Mahony showed the number of people waiting for a home for over seven years has grown by 7.3%.

Last week, Cork county councillors backed a motion calling on the Government to create a national emergency committee to tackle the housing crisis, after it emerged that 83 of the 4,591 on the waiting list are classified as homeless.

The council said the Kilnagleary housing scheme has been conceived as “an outward looking scheme, facing onto existing boundaries, each of which has a public activity, including public roads, schools, a tennis club and a GAA pitch”.

“The layout is made up of three distinct clusters, each arranged in a pinwheel of terraces of houses,” said the council. “The pinwheel form is emphasised and characterised by the four gables of each cluster.

“The terraces are limited in size such that the scheme achieves a sense of scale, providing a sense of community and unity of place.”