Home»Today's Stories

99 sex charges against ex-coach

Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Conor Kane

A former sports coach has been sent to the circuit court for trial on 99 charges relating to the alleged sexual and indecent assault of three boys.

Former sports coach Bill Kenneally.

Bill Kenneally (67), formerly of Summerville Avenue, Waterford city, is charged with committing the offences in Waterford 20 years ago.

The three complainants are now aged in their 40s.

A book of evidence was served on Kenneally, a former basketball coach, last month, and he appeared in Waterford district court yesterday.

Solicitor Matthew Byrne said he had been instructed to take on the case from Patrick Newell, who had been representing the accused.

Mr Byrne asked Judge David Staunton if the legal aid originally granted to Bill Kenneally could be transferred to him and said that he had spoken to Mr Newell and there was no objection.

Judge Staunton agreed to transfer the legal aid, and also allowed for a senior counsel and junior counsel to be appointed to the accused, after Mr Byrne said the charges were “serious matters”.

The judge sent Bill Kenneally forward for trial, on 99 charges contained in the book of evidence, to the current sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

He advised the accused that if he intended to rely on alibi evidence, he had 14 days to inform the prosecution.

Bill Kenneally was remanded on continuing bail on his own bond of €500.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Sexual AssaultSports CoachBill KenneallyWaterford

Related Articles

Priest who sexually abused girls making first confession gets suspended sentence

Women’s voices must be heard to stop normalisation of abusive behaviour

Restorative justice after sexual violence

Spielberg: Time’s Up is more important than any of us can ever realise

More in this Section

Garda cyber bureau boosted in backlog battle

Restored border will spark ‘violent consequences’

Irish Water pushing ahead with €1.3bn plan to pump Shannon water to Dublin

Councillors clear way to build 30 new homes


Breaking Stories

Christina Noble speaks publically about son being taken from her in mother and baby home

The EuroMillions results are in...

Pint and a half of beer 'never made anyone drunk', Danny Healy Rae tells Dáil

Referendum Commission urges people to check the register

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »