€5.7m Lotto winner thanks mum-in-law and some ‘lucky eggs’

A Lotto-winning Cork woman has credited her mother-in-law’s lucky eggs with her €5.7m windfall.

A married couple from Crosshaven yesterday collected their cheque for €5,685,384 from Lotto headquarters following their jackpot win on Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The woman bought her winning €7.50 Quick Pick ticket at Lynch’s Centra Store, but admitted that things could have been very different were it not for her mother-in-law’s insistence on receiving a delivery of fresh eggs on the day of the Lotto draw.

“There were so many happy coincidences which have led us to this win, it’s just incredible when you think about it,” she said.

“I don’t usually play Lotto in the Centra Store in Crosshaven and I only called into the store because I was delivering eggs to my mother-in-law. Ever since Saturday night, she’s been taking all of the credit for the Lotto win, her and her lucky eggs.

“I am a regular Lotto player and I religiously play two lines each and every week for €5. When I got to the till, something told me to buy an extra line and of course that was the lucky line which won us the €5.6m. Somebody was definitely looking after me that day.”

She said it has been an “incredible week” with all of the excitement and that she doesn’t think the magnitude of the win has sunk in yet.

“We’re going to get the all-important cheque into the bank and we will be taking a few weeks out to decide what the long-term plan is. We have a very young family so we will be very mindful of their futures when any decisions are made.”

Of the moment they realised they were millionaires she said: “It all seems like a blur now. We were relaxing at home at around 9.30pm on Saturday night and my husband casually scanned our Lotto ticket on the National Lottery app and that’s when the madness started. We got on our phones straight away and we rounded up all of our friends, neighbours, and family and we celebrated into the small hours, it was such a magical night.

“We would like to thank all of our friends and neighbours in Crosshaven who have been a tremendous support to our family over the past number of days. We’ll allow ourselves a small bit of time to celebrate but we are particularly looking forward to settling back at home and work with the hope of returning to our normal lives as soon as possible.”