€55k compo for boy who broke leg in crossbar fall

A nine-year-old boy, who broke his leg after falling off training goalposts at Mayfield soccer club, has been awarded €55,000 compensation.

His family is now planning to take him on a trip to Old Trafford.

Jamie McNamara was sitting on the crossbar at Mayfield United, Lotamore, Cork, on July 29, 2016, when another boy shook the posts, causing Jamie to fall and break his leg.

Jamie, 11, brought a High Court case against Mayfield United through his mother, Vivienne McNamara, of Lotamore Drive, Mayfield.

The €55,000 was before the court as a settlement offer from the soccer club to the youngster was approved.

Judge Michael Hanna referred the plaintiff’s counsel, John O’Mahony, to evidence that the boy was sitting on a crossbar where he should not have been, and asked: “What do you say about liability?”

Mr O’Mahony said the plaintiff had not gotten on to the sports ground by way of a walk in the park, and that the fence to the property had been cut by someone and quite a few people got in through this gap.

Mr Justice Hanna approved the settlement offer, most of which will be lodged in court until the 11-year-old is 18.

The judge said to the plaintiff: “Take the money and don’t sit on goalposts ever again, particularly where there is some wag who will give it a little shake.”

A small amount of the award is to be paid out and the plaintiff and his family are about to take a trip to Old Trafford to see Manchester United, said Mr O’Mahony.

Mr Justice Hanna said he thought that was a good idea. The judge recalled that his mother was a Manchester United fan and that the day after she died, United made a historic comeback to beat Juventus, something the family designated as their late mother’s first miracle.