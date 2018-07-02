33% increase in burglaries in two Cork regions

Burglaries in two of Cork’s three garda divisions have shot up by a third in the 12 months to the end of March.

Above-average increases in the number of reported rapes and other sexual assaults were also recorded in the same two divisions.

Official crime figures published by the CSO show a sharp rise in recorded burglaries were recorded in the Cork City and Cork North divisions over the period.

Thre were 627 burglaries recorded in the city’s 13 garda stations in the year to March 2018 compared to 470 over the corresponding period a year earlier.

Burglaries in the Cork North division, which covers towns including Fermoy, Midleton, and Cobh, rose similarly from 233 to 311.

The rate of burglaries in the Cork West division, which includes Macroom, Bantry and Bandon, was up 13% from 115 to 130.

Across the Garda southern regions which covers Cork, Kerry and Limerick, burglaries have increased by 22% compared to the national average of just 1%.

In contrast, the level of burglaries in Dublin has fallen by 9% over the period.

Reductions in the number of burglaries were also recorded in Donegal, Louth, Wicklow, and Kilkenny/Carlow, with rates down 14% in Clare and 8% in Tipperary.

Other areas showing above-average increases include Westmeath and Cavan/Monaghan, where levels were up by over 50%.

The number of recorded sexual offences in Cork City over the period increased from 153 to 197 (29%), while in Cork North they went from 74 to 92 — a 24% rise.

Nationally sexual offences were up 15% over the 12 months to the end of March.

Public order offences in Cork City fell by 2% at a time when they rose nationally by 7%.

The latest CSO figures show that crime levels rose across the 14 most common crime categories in the 12 months to March 2018 with the exception of homicide.

The biggest increases were in the number of robberies and fraud incidents which were both up 16% annually.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said it was not surprised crime had risen across all categories, with the exception of homicide.

GRA spokesman John O’Keeffe said there was zero deterrent for those thinking of committing crimes.