Home»Today's Stories

€22bn green plan but TDs drive diesel

Saturday, February 24, 2018

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Reporter

Diesel cars are the overwhelming vehicle of choice for cabinet and junior ministers, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Denis Naughten

The Government has been accused of a “phenomenal lack of commitment” on climate change with many ministers still driving diesel cars. 

Despite announcing a €22bn package for climate- change measures under Project 2040 and encouraging a move away from diesel, an Irish Examiner survey today reveals that ministers are failing to switch to electric. 

The survey found 17 ministers and junior ministers drive diesel cars for official and personal use, with Minister for Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten the only one to own a hybrid.

However, 13 ministers refused to provide any information on the vehicles they own. The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and justice minister all have state cars, which are thought to be petrol.

Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, hit out at members of the Government for showing “a lack of initiative”.

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley said: “What we need is a comprehensive investment programme so the option is there to use electric vehicles. There is a phenomenal lack of commitment.”

A spokesperson for Mr Naughten said he would love to see the entire Cabinet driving electric or hybrid cars in the future.

