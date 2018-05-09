Home»Today's Stories

€21k raised for family of Japanese man murdered in Dundalk

Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Elaine Keogh

A fund set up to repatriate the remains of a Japanese man who was killed in Dundalk in January has raised more than 10 times the initial amount targeted.

Yosuke Sasaki

The GoFundMe page was set up to help cover the costs of repatriating the remains of Yosuke Sasaki, 24, who was living and working in Dundalk.

Confirmation that the fund was now closed was made on Facebook by former councillor Ollie Morgan of Dundalk. He said: “A fantastic total of €21,390 of a €2,000 goal has been achieved to help the Sasaki family with the repatriation of Yosuke’s body back to Japan”.

He said it was a testament to people from both Ireland and around the world “in showing solidarity with the Sasaki family by your many generous donations”.

Yosuke’s remains have already been repatriated, and the money will be given to his family toward the cost. Depending on how quickly GoFundMe releases the funds, Mr Morgan said he hoped to be able to transfer the monies raised to the Sasaki family “within the next number of days”.

More than 1,000 people took part in a vigil in Dundalk a few days after his death. In a statement at the time the Sasaki family said: “We are truly saddened by what has happened, but we hope that this incident will not give Japanese people a bad impression of Ireland.”

They said their son came to Ireland “initially as a language student and only intended a short stay. However, he was touched by the kindness of the Irish people and he decided to work here.” They also expressed their “sincere gratitude for the kindness the people of Ireland have shown”.


