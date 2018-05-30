210 days to Christmas... An Post says put your stamp on it

All ready for Christmas? No? Hardly surprising, considering that it isn’t even officially summer yet.

But that hasn’t deterred the far-sighted folk of An Post from launching a poll asking the Irish public to have their say on what Christmas moments they would most like to see on the 2018 Christmas stamps.

Just in case we were too busy slathering on the sun-cream on what was the hottest day of the year so far, the service reminds us that “it’s only 210 days to Christmas 2018 and the An Post elves are already preparing for their busiest time of year”.

Any Irish resident can vote for one of top 10 moments to be included on An Post’s 2018 Christmas stamps.

They include:

Watching The Late Late Toy Show in your PJs;

Eating selection boxes in front of the fire;

Proudly watching your children’s school Nativity play;

Getting ready for Santa on Christmas Eve;

Attending the switching on of the local Christmas lights;

Attending midnight Mass on Christmas Eve.

Watching the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special;

To take part in the poll, visit anpost.ie/ChristmasComp or search ‘An Post’ on Facebook and ‘@postvox’ on Twitter.

However, there is no option to actually post a vote.

All votes must be received by this Friday, June 1, which is, of course, the first day of summer.