1,882 allegations of child sex abuse in 135 religious orders

A total of 1,882 allegations of child sexual abuse were returned in the Section 5 audit questionnaire completed by all 135 religious orders.

The allegations relate to 549 clerics and religious order members, current, former, and deceased.

A total of 56, or 10%, of individuals were convicted of child sexual abuse offences.

A total of 1,078, or 57%, of allegations relates to abuse against living members that occurred in the Republic of Ireland.

A total of 37 allegations have been made against 22 members who were in ministry (at the time of the audit cut-off). And 542 allegations have been made against 159 members who have been placed out of ministry.

A final figure of 523 allegations were assessed as meeting the reporting duration threshold.

Of those, 12% of the allegations were promptly reported to the civil authorities since 1996, rising to 19% in the most recent ‘safeguarding’ phase from 2009 to 2013.

A total of 626 allegations were returned in the Section 5 audit questionnaire completed by the Congregation of the Christian Brothers — the highest figure for any order.