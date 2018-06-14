Home»Today's Stories

18 months for man who wanted to be shot

Thursday, June 14, 2018
Liam Heylin

A bizarre plan to get shot dead or sent to a psychiatric hospital saw a man arming himself with a hammer and knives in a Garda station to provoke a response from armed gardaí.

Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed a sentence of 18 months with the last six suspended yesterday in the case against Finbarr Savage, aged 43, of 119 Glenamoy Lawn, Mayfield, Cork.

Sinead Behan, defending, said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that in a bizarre and deluded frame of mind the accused later said to gardaí, “I don’t feel sorry for people, I feel sorry for horses.”

Apparently, Savage had spent some time tending horses in the course of previous work training horses for flat racing. He went on to develop a heroin addiction.

After Judge O’Brien imposed the one-year sentence on Savage, he directed that the accused would write a letter of apology to the gardaí for his behaviour at Mayfield Garda Station on the night.

Sgt James Buckley said Savage had been in custody since December when he was arrested. Garda Dermot Broughton charged him with causing criminal damage to a patrol van and producing two knives at Mayfield Garda Station.

Sgt Buckley said Savage threatened to kill the guard if he was not sectioned (sent to a psychiatric hospital). He said later he wanted to cause carnage for the Garda response unit so they would shoot him. He said he had no remorse.

Ms Behan said the accused had been receiving psychiatric treatment but was released earlier that day and he wanted to go back and this was his deluded plan to get back there.

When he was first arrested Savage told gardaí he was carrying a change of clothing in case he needed to evade capture if it worked out differently or to be used as a change of clothes if required in a mortuary.

Sgt Buckley said gardaí were not injured but that it was obviously a frightening experience.


