Home»Today's Stories

18 deaths now linked to smear test crisis

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

The number of deaths in relation to the cervical screening scandal has risen to 18.

File photo

The additional case was identified by the HSE Serious Incident Management Team which is contacting all of the women affected.

In its latest update issued last night, the HSE said most women have, at this stage, been contacted and meetings have been either held or arranged to discuss the audit and the response with them.

With regard to women diagnosed with cancer but not notified to CervicalCheck, the HSE is working with the National Cancer Registry of Ireland and the Department of Health to identify any other women who had cervical cancer during this time, who may also have had a CervicalCheck test.

The HSE will conclude the matching process with the National Cancer Registry in the next week. It will then agree on a communication process with an international expert panel for those women identified by the National Cancer Registry matching process.

These will be the women who have been identified by the National Cancer Registry as having cervical cancer and who have had cytology with the national screening service.

This will ensure that the women involved are contacted first.

It is anticipated that the international expert panel will be in place towards the end of next week.

To date, 7,103 calls have been returned to women.

“We have teams working in Limerick, Cork, Waterford, and Dublin, and in hospitals right across the country, making contact with all of the women who have requested a call back and answering their queries, with personal health records and advice where appropriate,” said a HSE statement.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckVicky Phelan

Related Articles

Varadkar hits out at ‘absence of care’ for women

Government to re-establish board to oversee HSE

Women refused cervical audit results

Vicky Phelan and Irene Teap widower to meet PAC over cancer test scandal

More in this Section

Church hands over just 11 schools despite diversity drive

Cork quays flood defence construction to start by end of year

Journalists fail to back up Taylor-McCabe lies claim

Watch as hundreds gather in Tralee in show of support for Emma Mhic Mhathúna


Breaking Stories

Ulster Rugby eases restrictions on news reporters

Tonight's EuroMillions results are in...

'WomenHurt' warn of regret and call for No vote; 'TogetherForYes' event hears 'must be a woman's choice'

Public spaces to receive free Wi-Fi hotspots as part of EU scheme

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 12, 2018

    • 5
    • 6
    • 14
    • 19
    • 22
    • 30
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »