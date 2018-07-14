17% rise in violent property crime

Violent property crime has risen sharply, with a 17% increase in offences in the last year, Garda figures show.

The latest report by the Garda Commissioner said the “increases are evident in robbery from the person, robbery from an establishment and aggravated burglary incidents”.

All such cases involve violence, in some cases, significant violence, being inflicted on the victim or victims.

Senior officers are concerned at the rise and sources have said they are targeting gangs and known repeat offenders, although there are constraints in terms of overtime for such operations.

The commissioner’s report, sent to the Policing Authority, shows that the strong growth in violent property offences comes at a time when the overall number of property crimes (the bulk being non-violent) is down 3% in the last year.

This includes a 15% reduction in the Eastern Region, a 5% drop in the South Eastern Region and a 4% fall in Dublin. The Southern Region was the only area that reported a rise in property crime, up by 12%.

The report also details a 10% reduction in reported incidents of criminal damage, but a 4% rise in reported public order incidents.

The commissioner’s report stressed the figures are provisional and the official data is published by the CSO.

CSO crime statistics published last month show a sharp rise in recorded sex offences, assaults, robberies and weapon offences.

The CSO, which only resumed publication of garda figures last March, the first time in nine months, stressed that the figures were being published with a heavy caution to reflect their continuing concerns over of the quality of Garda data.

The commissioner’s report also details recent incidents involving members: