Home»Today's Stories

€15m in grants for recession-hit towns and villages

Friday, April 27, 2018

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Recession-hit towns and villages will get access to millions of euro in grants to help support local projects such as hubs, employment initiatives and rural growth schemes.

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring.

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring will today announce the release of €15m in grants and funds, with proposed projects able to draw down the funds later this year.

The move comes amid claims that rural Ireland has been left behind in the recovery, with urban centres such as Dublin and Cork benefiting more than other parts of the country.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme funds can be applied for via local authorities, with the final selections of winners made in July.

Proposed projects must have positive economic impacts on town and villages, stimulate growth or show links to other schemes in certain areas, including heritage, arts, culture, vacant premises or energy efficiency schemes.

Up to 80% of the total cost of a project under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme will be provided for any individual project. The minimum grant which is available is €20,000 and the maximum is €100,000. A higher limit of €200,000 will be considered for a limited number of projects.

Mr Ring will say today that some €30m was spent under the town and village renewal scheme over the last two years. It is expected that this new round of funding will benefit up to 200 towns and villages

Previous projects which received the funds have included the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen which hosts more than 35 local business ventures and which received some €150,000.

The restoration of the old butter market in Granard, Co Longford, has since also become a focal point for community events, including a farmer’s market after receiving €43,000. The renovation of the old courthouse in Boyle, Co Roscommon was also supported with a €62,000 grant.

Mr Ring said: “The scheme will again be administered through the local authorities, who will be required to work closely with local businesses and local communities to develop and implement ideas that can make a real and sustainable impact in revitalising rural towns and villages across the country.”



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

RecessionRural Grants

Related Articles

Gangs of burglars who target vulnerable in rural areas face 14 years in jail

High-speed broadband key to reviving rural areas

McGrath slams Shane Ross for 'detachment from rural life' on learner driver legislation

More in this Section

Ulster Bank claims accounts issue ‘resolved’

Call to deal with asylum system ‘big ticket items’

Canney working out solo deal as alliance rift widens

Fine Gael to hold meeting on future coalition options


Breaking Stories

Minister extends fodder import scheme by a week

More than 75% of rape defendants cleared in Northern Ireland courts

Watch: Cillian Murphy and Blindboy Boatclub urge men to exercise vote to feel ‘powerful’ and patriotic

Sinn Féin behaved in 'an incredibly bad way', says Arlene Foster

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 42
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »