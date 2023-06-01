Test article containing live blog high up

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All At Once triumphs

Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Michelle Yeoh made history at the 95th Oscars as Everything Everywhere All At Once took home a clutch of major awards.

The multiverse sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, claimed seven prizes including best directing and best picture, the biggest of the night.

Yeoh claimed the Oscar for best leading actress, fending off competition from two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett to become the first woman from an Asian background to win the prize.

Taking to the stage, she said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.

“Dream big, dreams do come true. Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime.”

She added: “This is history in the making.”

