Test article containing live blog high up

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All At Once triumphs
Michelle Yeoh made history at the 95th Oscars as Everything Everywhere All At Once took home a clutch of major awards.
The multiverse sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, claimed seven prizes including best directing and best picture, the biggest of the night.
Yeoh claimed the Oscar for best leading actress, fending off competition from two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett to become the first woman from an Asian background to win the prize.
Taking to the stage, she said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.
“Dream big, dreams do come true. Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime.”
She added: “This is history in the making.”
Hugh Grant presents with Andie MacDowell after "awkward" arrivals interview
Hugh Grant joked he resembled “a scrotum” while stood next to Andie MacDowell as the pair delighted audiences by reuniting on stage at the Oscars nearly 30 years after the release of Four Weddings And A Funeral.
The duo presented the award for best production design at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, three decades after starring in Richard Curtis’s 1994 romantic comedy that depicted Grant’s bumbling character Charles vying for the attention of Carrie, played by MacDowell, 64.
Grant, 62, used the opportunity on stage to urge others to find “a good moisturiser.”
Charlie Mackesy: Reaction to The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse is ?gold?
Charlie Mackesy says that people’s reactions to his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse and its film adaptation were “a greater award” than his newly-won Oscar.
Mackesy, 60, said he was “speechless” following the win, but that stories he had been told about the effects of his work were “gold”.
The BBC’s adaptation of his book won the Academy Award for best animated short film on Sunday.
James Martin hailed by director as ?the beating heart? of An Irish Goodbye
An Irish Goodbye director Ross White described James Martin as “the beating heart of our film”, after winning the Oscar for best live action short film.
White and fellow director Tom Berkeley led a chorus of Happy Birthday for the film’s star after it won best live action short film at the Oscars.
This year the biggest night in the show business calendar, taking place on March 12, also marks Martin’s 31st birthday.
Speaking backstage in the winners’ room, he told the PA news agency that he had wanted to create an “extra special moment” for Martin, by having the Oscars’ audience sing to him on his birthday.
