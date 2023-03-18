Irish Examiner view: Potential for sunny smiles this St Paddy’s weekend

While the weather forecast for St Patrick’s weekend promises plenty of rain there is also potential for sunny smiles to come beaming through the murk before Sunday is out.

Principal among the reasons to be cheerful is the small matter of this evening’s clash at the Aviva Stadium between an England team which has just delivered the worst performance anyone can remember, and Ireland led by a coach who is the current holder of the “Jack Charlton Award for Most Popular Brit in the Republic.”