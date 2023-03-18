Irish Examiner view: Potential for sunny smiles this St Paddy’s weekend

Principal among the reasons to be cheerful is the small matter of this evening’s clash at the Aviva Stadium between an England team which has just delivered the worst performance anyone can remember, and Ireland led by a coach who is the current holder of the “Jack Charlton Award for Most Popular Brit in the Republic.”
The huge acclamation for Andy Farrell is an incongruity which can be explained only in part by the success gathered since he took over from Joe Schmidt after a disappointing World Cup in 2019.
True, it has been a pleasure to bask in victories in New Zealand and the world number one position which the Irish team enjoy, but there is something more about Farrell’s personality which endears.
He gets huge respect from the players, makes them happy with their roles, and has deployed his Dublin ancestry to good effect. His 12-year-old son may play rugby for his school in Blackrock but he also plays Gaelic Football.
His other son, Owen, will be trying to outwit his father tonight when England look for a redemptive victory, while Ireland need to draw or win to earn the Grand Slam.
The Irish coach was recently asked by a French journalist what metrics he used to measure the form of his players. “There is no data for human beings,” he replied. “I coach by feel.”
“Faz” is well on his way to becoming a national treasure. We need to make sure the English don’t pinch him back.