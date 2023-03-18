Letters to the Editor: Adult disabled people in Ireland are let down by the Government

Adult disabled people in Ireland are disproportionately suffering because of increases in the cost of living, reduced service provision, poor care provision, lack of suitable housing, crowded A&Es, shortage of nursing care, shortage of consultants, and a shortage of GPs.

Adding to this toxic mix of deprivation, many disabled adults are living in health service executive areas that are run through with chaos, incompetency, and with staff who no longer focus (or seem to care) on the rapidly increasing numbers of adult disabled people in despair.

This is exponentially worse for the elderly disabled or ill person, who by their very age, are marginalised and sidelined.

Is it not time the Government ratifies the optional protocol of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities so that disabled adults, particularly the elderly, have an independent organisation outside Ireland to monitor and receive complaints against human rights perpetrated by the State against disabled people?

Is it not time for Amnesty International to look at the freedoms of disabled people and how they are shackled, curtailed and imprisoned in their own home by service provision, or rather, the lack of it?

Take a simple example: Why should a man wait four months for a part to fix his wheelchair, thus leaving him trapped in his home?

Why does it take five years for a wheelchair user to get their wheelchair reassessed and reviewed while they are forced to use a wheelchair that is excruciatingly painful?

Why are there elderly and adult disabled people in Ireland unable to get out of their bed, unable to get into bed, unable to wash or feed themselves because there are no carers?

They do not wish to go into a nursing home, they wish to stay in their own home and they have every right to do so. Ireland has more than 1,000 young people between the ages of 20 and 40 living in nursing homes because the State could not support their housing needs.

Why can’t disabled people get on a train or bus without massive upheaval and arrangements?

During covid, elderly disabled, ill people heard they could not get ICU beds because they were simply old and they would be triaged out of medical intervention at the top level.

And so it goes on. I am sure readers can add many many examples of Ireland’s continued infringements of human rights against adult disabled people and elderly disabled people.

As a 70-year-old woman with a neuromuscular degenerative disease, and a full-time wheelchair user, my life has become particularly torrid and frightening in Ireland.

Dr Margaret Kennedy

Greystones

Co Wicklow

Ireland cannot rely on renewable energy

When will the powers that be in this country understand that one cannot simultaneously rely on massive amounts of wind and sunshine, dispense with fossil fuel-derived energy, and nevertheless tell people electricity will definitely be available in the future from wind and solar?

What happens should we get a persistent winter high-pressure system coupled with dense fog?

Unlike Nordic countries, we have very limited topographical features for the purposes of hydro power. Germany abandoned nuclear and placed greater reliance on renewables, the latter unable to maintain an energy threshold requirement of 50 gigawatts, essential for domestic and industrial consumption, despite an expanded network of wind turbines and solar systems.

Consequently, Germany will not in the future be able to depend on renewable energy regardless of how much new capacity will be built.

Ireland should be seriously contemplating the adoption of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) as a means of electricity generation. The additional reason for interest in SMRs is they can more readily slot into brownfield sites in place of existing coal-fired plants, such as Moneypoint.

The French have been living comfortably with nuclear-derived electrical power for many decades and at a cost affordable by their industry and domestic sector.

As for the rising energy costs in Ireland and despite the claims of renewables being the panacea for all our energy need woes, Ireland will not in the future continue to be an attractive location for major foreign direct investment due to escalating energy costs. Such potential investment will go to countries where energy costs are considerably cheaper.

Patrick L O’Brien

Environmental consultant

Kerry Pike

Cork

School supports for transitioning students

Regarding Jennifer Horgan’s article ‘Schools must do their homework to support trans students’ (Irish Examiner, online, March 11): Parents are almost always best able to deal with children’s vulnerabilities, more so than any service or school. Parents have cared for, raised and taught a great deal to their children and becoming a teenager may be a tumultuous time for any adolescent, yet their health would always be a priority for parents.

To take away the ability of parents to help and reassure their children even in difficult times would undermine the family unit. It would encourage and dictate mistrust between teenagers and their parents, but mostly the schools involved.

Many parents would more likely support their children than reject them and if parents are kept in the dark it could sow mistrust between parents and schools, as well as Government bodies.

In cases where one has taken steps to first seek support from family and then fail to get it, should they then seek help from schools and other services to help them tackle the issues? This should only happen after the parents are given a choice and a chance to help their children first.

Transgender issues should not be taught in primary schools, as children aged around 12 to 13 are only beginning to discover their gender in this way. This time does not define their entire life and would only promote family trust and support if given a correct approach. Do not exclude parents in young people’s lives.

Simona Dadurkaite

Rosses Point

Co Sligo

State needs proper intelligence service

A new independent intelligence service is required given the recent exposure of an alleged Russian agent with Irish citizenship in Australia.

As some of the major protagonists like Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran pursue their aims of world dominance with nuclear threats, we have been left exposed in the field of external and internal threats from agents of those states.

We are utterly devoid of a good structural intelligence body and system needed to counteract against agents from foreign states.

We have, by our own greed for inward investment, by handing out golden visas, or playing in to the hands of some of those seeking asylum or international protection, allowed agents or sleeper agents to come to our country without doing the necessary vetting or background checks.

An Garda Síochána should not have a portfolio for international intelligence where there are external or internal threats and intelligence gathering beyond their capabilities.

This type of work should be overseen by a separate intelligence agency or body, properly equipped and funded, to bring us in line with other intelligence services.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Assessing referees in Gaelic games rulings

I watched the recent Kerry-Tyrone national league game on live broadcast and I note the comments of Jack O’Connor of Kerry.

I fully subscribe to Jack’s view that it would be impossible “to buy a free” in that game. What he was suggesting, in my opinion, was that frees were not awarded to Kerry players who were clearly fouled.

Two examples: Tyrone were attacking the Kerry goal when a Kerry player was flattened by an opponent in the small rectangle. Play was allowed to continue and a Kerry player was lucky to clear the ball outfield. Had a goal been scored, I have no reason to believe it would have been disallowed.

Kerry on the attack and David Clifford, in possession, is physically knocked to the ground. Three Tyrone players lay their six hands over him and are awarded a free for their group effort. They were being credited for fouling. These high negatives are likely to be highlighted by the referee assessor on the day. There were many others. Referees who apply more than one high negative to their performance in any game should be regraded to a lower level.

When did the rule change from four steps in Gaelic games? So much for fairness — some players took up to 20 steps without any movement of the ball from their hands.

A referee must earn respect by being fair and impartial in the application of the rules. Managers know what interpretation referees apply and they coach their players accordingly. There should be one rule book for referees and one interpretation for all eventualities.

In most Gaelic football games nowadays, there is a strong element of basketball. The hand passing is helping to encourage the current game of “keep ball”.

The rugby maul is being allowed by some referees in some of our games — not all, mind you.

The off-side in soccer has been taken away from Gaelic games . Very soon, the old rule where a player can ‘bury’ an opposing goalkeeper in the back of the net could re-appear in rule interpretation.

In most hurling games, one might conclude that players are throwing the sliotar to one another. The simple fact is — it is not possible to enforce this rule rigidly and evenly. The entitlement should be removed from the rule book.

When supporters “turn” on a referee and voice their collective anger, that official should realise there are conflicting interpretations. He/she should also give consideration as to who is “making the mistake here”.

When one seeks to earn respect, one should look in the mirror first and foremost. The referee assessor would be a good judge of character here, but it is too late for his/her judgment to make a difference and the general public will never know what faults were found.

Gerry Sheehan

Gort

Co Galway

Red card for hand pass

In response to Conor O’Donovan’s letter — ‘Hurling is not a ball-throwing sport’ (Irish Examiner, March 11) — on the problem of the hand pass. I appreciate and respect his concern, which I share.

However, there is a wise old saying, the first step towards solving a problem is to realise exactly what the problem is and the problem is there is no place whatsoever for the hand pass in hurling.

Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, Jimmy Doyle, etc, got on perfectly well without it so, instead of mucking about with it, get rid of it entirely.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork