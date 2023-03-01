test test test testtest test test testtest test test test test test test test
2pm
France
Protocol, quel protocol?
It may have been big news here but the deal seems to have made less waves in France.
French evening news: not a word on Northern Ireland, protocol, Brexit ... Europe has so moved on.— jon henley (@jonhenley) February 27, 2023
