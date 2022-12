test article

[accordion=Merry christmas everyone - each text here needs to end differently. and no new lines hey no 1]And a happy new year[/accordion]

after accordion 1

[accordion=Merry christmas everyone - each text here needs to end differently. and no new lines hey no 2]And a happy new year[/accordion]

after accordion 2

[accordion=Merry christmas everyone - each text here needs to end differently. and no new lines hey no 3]And a happy new year[/accordion]

after accordion 3