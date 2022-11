NO REPRO FEE 21/9/2022 IFI Documentary Festival takes flight today. Pigeon fancier John O’Brien introduces some feathered friends on the opening day of the IFI Documentary Festival which runs until 25 September. John is featured in Million Dollar Pigeons (Venom Films) which swoops into the world of pigeon fanciers where tensions simmer between old-time purists and the new breed of owners whose eyes are fixed firmly on the big prize and will screen at the IFI: Sat 24 Aug at 16.00. Over the 5 day festival, the programme will present intimate portraits, stories of remarkable human connections, kindness and empathy, a rare look behind the music scene and tales that are truly stranger than fiction //www.ifi.ie/docfest PHOTO: Mark Stedman