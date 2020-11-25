Home At Heart 2020

Welcome to #HomeAtHeart.

This Christmas will be different to every other one, but if there is one thing we have learned from 2020, it's the importance of telling the people we love, that we love them.

When it's all stripped back and all the things that we have taken for granted are swept aside, the important things are left behind. Friends, family, loved ones. The people who we hold dearest in our hearts.

We asked you to write messages to your loved ones who you might not see this Christmas, and you have responded in your droves. We've heard from family members in Australia, who won't make it home this Christmas.

We've heard from grandchildren who are missing their Grannies desperately. We've heard from Mums who might not see their children this year. Each one of them will warm the cockles of your heart.

Every week, in the weeks leading up to Christmas, we will publish as many of your messages as we can in print and online. Whatever you want to say to those you love this Christmas, you can say it here, in The Irish Examiner.

You can search the messages by typing part of the 'To' name or 'From' name, or you can even browse messages from where they are coming from across the world.

If your device cannot display the messages, please click here