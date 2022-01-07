HISTORY

Welcome to the Irish Examiner's History collection. Here you will find our latest history content as well as highlights and links to specific collections which have been published in recent years. Enjoy.

History - Road to Civil War

History - War of Independence

History - Michael Collins

History - Bloody Sunday

Cork's forgotten revolutionary - how Tadhg Barry became lost in the smoke of the Treaty
Cork's forgotten revolutionary - how Tadhg Barry became lost in the smoke of the Treaty
Alderman Tadhg Barry was shot three weeks before the signing of the Treaty. We don't know how he would have responded to the Treaty and the split, but he would have acted in a way he thought best for the cause of social justice

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021

State Papers: Roger Casement guns feared 'illegally exported' to 'naive' US collector
State Papers: Roger Casement guns feared 'illegally exported' to 'naive' US collector
In 1990, the collector had bought the German Luger 9mm firearms, which were believed to have been kept at a depot in Dublin's Clancy Barracks

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021

Irish Refugees
TP O'Mahony: How the two Churches helped divide the North
Partition saw both of Ireland's Christian religions or churches embracing or endorsing or aligning themselves with political systems or political establishments where doing so advanced their own aims.

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021

Irish Refugees
The IRA, the split, and the Anglo-Irish Treaty 
Opposition among Sinn Féin, Cumann na mBan, and the IRA to the Irish Free State’s dominion status within the British empire after the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty led tothe Civil War, writes John Borgonovo

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021

Horror of seeing brother die on hunger strike hardened Mary MacSwiney against Treaty
Horror of seeing brother die on hunger strike hardened Mary MacSwiney against Treaty
One hundred years ago, she spoke passionately for hours, fuelled by memory of Terence’s painful last days, writes Leeann Lane

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021

Dail 90th anniversary
'Not a bonfire, not a flag, not a hurrah' - how a vague Treaty lead to civil war
Though the Treaty of 1921 gave Ireland an independence that had eluded previous generations, the oath of fidelity to the British king was seen by many as a betrayal, write Mícheál Ó Fathartaigh and Liam Weeks

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021

A man dressed in a pre-revolutionary mil
Russians’ regret over passing of USSR into history
Nationalism, ultimately that of the Russian variety, led to the break-up of the Soviet Union. To this day, it is the Russians, ironically, who have come to regret the USSR passing into history the most

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021

Remembering all of Cork's War of Independence fatalities, and the bitter Treaty debates
Remembering all of Cork's War of Independence fatalities, and the bitter Treaty debates
Cork recorded more violent deaths than Belfast or Dublin in the revolutionary period, more than a third of them civilians. Here, we examine the ongoing work to account for them all — and the Treaty debate that was dividing Ireland 100 years ago

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021

The Mick Clifford Podcast: 100 years on, what is the legacy of the Anglo-Irish Treaty?
The Mick Clifford Podcast: 100 years on, what is the legacy of the Anglo-Irish Treaty?
Did the Treaty really represent, as Michael Collins claimed at the time, the freedom to achieve freedom?

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021

Tadhg Barry: New book revives memory of Corkman shot exactly 100 years ago 
Tadhg Barry: New book revives memory of Corkman shot exactly 100 years ago 
Despite his prominence in several areas of public life in Cork, and his tragic end, Tadhg Barry has never had the profile of some of his contemporaries 

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021

Michael Collins' diaries donated to the State
Michael Collins' diaries donated to the State
Pocket diaries cover 1918-1922 and contain details of meetings, events, appointments, and other arrangements, often secret in nature, which have never been seen before

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021

Tension of Treaty debates and tragedy of civil war relived at Mansion House
Tension of Treaty debates and tragedy of civil war relived at Mansion House
A drama-documentary recreating the Treaty debates will be broadcast on the Oireachtas TV channel in December

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up