Tesco to provide one million meals to primary school children by May 2023

According to the Central Statistics Office, one in thirteen Irish people were at risk of poverty before March 2020. Following on from the school-based Good Grub Initiative, Tesco Ireland has launched the Stronger Starts campaign, working with support from home school community liaison officers and DEIS schools to identify families who need additional support at home.
The programme, promises to deliver one million meals to primary school children in need by May 2023, and is a way for the retailer to give back to its community, says Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland.
“As we celebrate twenty-five years in Ireland, we hope that this programme expansion will help make a positive change for children and families in our communities who are at risk of food insecurity."
To celebrate the launch, Tesco is calling on people from all over Ireland to submit their favourite healthy family recipes, three of which will be recreated by some of Ireland's leading food stars.
"The aim of this recipe crowdsource call out is to gather family-favourite recipes, using staples like potatoes, onions, carrots and apples, to inspire other families with those recipes, and get the children involved at mealtimes," says Garth. "I know there are lots of fantastic family favourites out there and I can’t wait to try some for myself.”
Chef Adrian Martin has come on board to support the effort, saying, "we all know how important good nutrition is, especially for children, it is essential to a strong start. I’m looking forward to seeing some of the recipes submitted and hope that we can showcase how fresh ingredients create nutritious meals."
Anyone can submit their family-favourite recipe, along with their first name and county via Whatsapp text to 089 222 6040 by June 7th.